Motorola released the Edge+ earlier this year as its first flagship phone in a long time, but it was always a bit weird to have a plus model when a regular model didn't exist. Motorola fixed that with the cheaper Edge a few months later, which has now returned to its original introductory price of $500 ($200 off).

The Motorola Edge is equipped with a Snapdragon 765 chipset, 6GB RAM, 256GB of storage, a 4,500mAh battery with 18W wired charging, three rear cameras, and even a headphone jack (take that, Galaxy Note20). The 'Edge' name comes from the curved 6.7-inch OLED display, which has a resolution of 2340 x 1080 and can operate at up to 90Hz.

We reviewed the Edge shortly after it was released, and while the phone is a good value at its special introductory pricing of $500 (which is now the price again), the hyper-curved edges and slippery casing aren't for everyone.