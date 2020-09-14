It's about time we got some renders for an unreleased phone — this go around, it's the OnePlus 8T. But things aren't so cut-and-dry here with the source of this intelligence putting out a couple of curveballs as to how these pictures were drawn up and this one big spec line we thought was set in stone.

The depictions come from Steve Hemmerstoffer of @OnLeaks through the Pricebaba blog. Unlike other leaks, these do not come from computer-aided design files but internal schematics.

Save for the fresh splotch of aquamarine, the industrial design comes into line with an iPhone or a Galaxy phone: glass all over with a display that covers as much of the front as possible and a whole bunch of cameras chucked in one big pod sat at the top-left corner of the back. Oh, and the typical tapers toward the edge and brand accouterments, can't forget those. Perhaps the only unique point OnePlus keeps here is the alert slider, which doesn't look to be going anywhere anytime soon.

Hemmerstoffer also puts out some spec tidbits that go farther than the ones found in the spill from Android Central a couple weeks ago. For starters, we knew there would be a 6.55" 120Hz AMOLED display on the 8T, but we didn't know that it would be at 1080p resolution. We knew there was a configuration with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage, but now we hear of a 12/256GB lockup. And we already have all we know about the four rear cameras — a 48MP main unit that's apparently newer than the one found on the OnePlus 8, a 16MP wide-angle, a 5MP macro, and a 2MP depth sensor for portraits. We just didn't know that the punched-in-display selfie camera would be 32MP.

But there's new new stuff, too. Battery capacity is tipped to be 4,500mAh and it would support Warp Charge, wired at 65W — the same watermark achieved and pushed to market by OnePlus corporate cousin Oppo — up from 30W in previous phones. And there's a straight-up contradiction to the Android Central line as well. Hemmerstoffer says the OnePlus 8T will feature Qualcomm's Snpadragon 865 SoC, not the 865 Plus.

Last year's OnePlus 7T sported the 855 Plus which enabled some variants to get first-gen access to early 5G networks. The jump between 865 and 865 Plus is arguably less drastic: 10% improvements in CPU and GPU clock speeds and a new Wi-Fi modem to support 6GHz transmissions.

We could dive into speculation about Qualcomm's product strategy and where OnePlus is as a company right now as to how this affects one spec line, but that might be a discussion for the relevant forums...