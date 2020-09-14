With Android 11 launching just last week, many phone-makers are rushing to get their various versions of the platform out into users hands for testing in beta programs. Samsung is no exception. In a very early and surprising move, Samsung has already pushed the One UI 3.0 pre-beta to a a few select partnered developers. Here's the official changelog for the beta.

One UI 3 upgrade with Android 11 One UI 3 brings you Android 11, with exciting new features from Samsung and Google based on feedback from users like you. We recommend that you back up your important data to keep it safe during the upgrade.

Voice Assistant has been replaced by TalkBack to provide a better experience. You can perform the actions like improved Quick menu using multi-finger gestures with TalkBack.

Some apps, including Calculator, Samsung Internet, Samsung Pay, Samsung Health and Samsung Notes, need to be updated individually after you update your OS.

Themes can't be used in the One UI 3 beta. If you're using a theme, you'll be changed back to the default One UI 3 look and feel when you install this update. Themes will be supported in the final version of One UI 3. You can still use custom wallpapers, icons, and Always On Displays during the beta. Here's what's new. Home screen Touch and hold an app to add an associated widget

Turn the screen off by double-tapping on an empty area of the Home screen. You can turn this on in Settings > Advanced features > Motions and gestures. Lock screen Dynamic Lock screen now has more categories, and you can select more than one. - Lock screen widgets are improved. Quick panel See your conversations and media more conveniently in their own sections when you swipe down from the top of the screen. AOD Always On Display widgets are improved. Accessibility Get quick access to the most important accessibility settings during device setup. - Get recommended accessibility features based on what you use.

Set the Accessibility shortcut more easily in settings.

Sound detectors now work with your SmartThings devices such as TVs and lights to give you more visible Samsung Keyboard You can find the keyboard settings more easily under General management in Settings, and the settings have been reorganized to put the most important ones first. Samsung DeX You can now connect to supported TVs wirelessly.

New touchpad multi-gestures let you change screen zoom and font size more easily. Internet Added ability to block websites from redirecting you when you tap the Back button. - Added warnings and blocking options for websites that show too many pop-ups or notifications.

Rearranged menus to make things easier to find. - Added several new add-ons, including one that translates websites.

Added option to hide the status bar for a more immersive browsing experience.

Increased maximum number of open tabs to 99.

Added ability to lock and reorder tabs.

Improved design for tab bar which is now supported on all devices.

Ended support for Samsung Internet edge panel. Contacts & Phone Added an option to help you quickly delete duplicate contacts.

Enhanced the search experience. Phone/Call background Added the ability to customize the call screen with your own pictures and videos. Messages Created a Trash bin to store recently deleted messages. Call & Text on other devices Added the ability to turn Call & text on other devices on or off with Bixby Routines. Calendar Events with the same start time are now shown together in month and agenda view.

Reorganized options for adding and editing events.

Improved layout for full screen alerts. Reminder Improved layout for full screen alerts. Digital wellbeing and Parental controls Added trends to your weekly report. You can see how your usage has changed since the previous week and check your usage time for each feature.

Added phone usage time while driving to the weekly report.

Added a lock screen widget so you can check your screen time without unlocking your phone.

Added separate profiles for personal and work modes so you can track your screen time separately. Camera Improved auto-focus and auto exposure functionality and usability.

Improved stabilization when taking pictures of the moon at high zoom levels Photo editor Added the ability to revert edited pictures back to their original versions. Bixby Routine Grouped preset routines help you get started quickly and learn how to build your own routines quickly

You can now see what actions are reversed when a routine ends.

New conditions have been added, such as a specific start time, the disconnection of a Bluetooth device or Wi-Fi network, a call from a specific number, and more.

New actions have been added, including talking to Bixby and accessibility actions.

You can add a customized icon for each routine and add routines to the Lock screen for quick access.

There are a lot of new features like double tap to lock on the Home Screen and phone calling background. It’s making One UI a lot more customizable.

Currently One UI 3.0 is available only in a private beta for partnered developers, but it should be rolling out publicly soon. Samsung has confirmed that the One UI 3 beta will be available in the US, South Korea, China, India, Germany, Poland, and the UK. We are not sure when this beta will launch, though.