Google has just announced that it will be holding a streaming launch event on Wednesday, September 30th. The online event is set for 11AM PT (or 2PM ET), at which Google says we'll learn about new Chromecast, smart speaker, and Pixel hardware, almost all of which has leaked ahead of the upcoming event.

Invitations for the event are being sent as we speak, though we're told it will be press-only, which is curious — usually, Google live-streams its fall Made By Google event for public viewing, but it sounds like this event won't be. Leaks regarding the Pixel 5 and the "Chromecast with Google TV" have been picking up in recent days, and while it was obvious an announcement would be happening soon, the yearly Made By Google event typically happens a little later in October.

Based on the details of the invitation, we should expect to hear more about Google's upcoming Pixel hardware, probably including the Pixel 4a 5G and Pixel 5, as well as the previously leaked new Nest speaker seemingly replacing the discontinued Google Home, and the long-rumored first-party Android TV code-named Sabrina, which picked up a more convoluted Chromecast with Google TV name in more recent leaks.

Get your popcorn ready for #LaunchNightIn.

Click below to know when to tune in. 👇 pic.twitter.com/RpKOinCDHj — Made by Google (@madebygoogle) September 14, 2020

Members of the press are being invited to RSVP for the event as we speak, and you can anticipate Android Police's live coverage of everything Google has to reveal come September 30th at 11AM PT/2PM ET.