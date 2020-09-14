When trying to shoot the perfect video footage, having a steady hand just won't cut it. Videographers need a pro-level gimbal that provides device stability while also being easy to detach with just a click. This week, our friends at Zhiyun are giving away a Crane 2S gimbal to one lucky Android Police reader in the United States or Europe. Here's everything you need to know to enter.

The Zhiyun Crane 2S is a versatile gimbal that utilizes a FlexMount System with a double-safety mechanism that allows a camera to be detached from a tripod and reattached to the Crane 2S with ease. Despite its agile design and lightweight chassis with carbon fiber handle, the Crane 2S can support large cameras, like the BMPCC 6K, Panasonic S1H, Canon EOS 1DX Mark II, and Nikon D850, all without straining the gimbal's components.

The Crane 2S is also great for capturing mobile-ready footage thanks to its vertical quick release mount with safety knob. Finally, the Crane 2S comes with three removable 18,650 Li-ion batteries that can deliver up to 12 hours of power on a single charge, making it more than adequate to conquer a full day of filming.

Where to buy a Zhiyun Crane 2S

For those of you who don't end up winning the Crane 2S, you can still get your hands on one at Zhiyun's online store and Amazon for $599 each. Zhiyun is also running some great deals on their site, like a Crane 2S with a Servo Max focus/zoom controller bundle for $643.49 ($44.51 off), or you can purchase a Crane 2S with an image transmission transmitter for $683.52 ($84.48 off).

Enter to win a Zhiyun Crane 2S gimbal

The contest will run from September 8, 2020 until 11:59PM Pacific Time on September 14, 2020. One winner will be selected to receive a Zhiyun Crane 2S gimbal. This contest is open to all participants in the United States and Europe. Good luck!

