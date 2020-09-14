We're all trying to feel more connected online these days — the loneliness is strong. Sometimes the group chats and video calls aren't enough, and you wish you could just sit back and watch videos with your friends. Luckily for you, Facebook is continuing its trend of personal connection updates with the launch of Watch Together, a feature that will allow you to view videos simultaneously with a group.

To start Watch Together, you'll need to begin a Messenger video call or start a Messenger Room. From there, swipe up and choose Watch Together, where up to eight people can participate in a call, and up to 50 in a Messenger Room. You can then select a video from multiple categories, or search for the specific video you'd like to view.

Whether you want to laugh, cry, or even work out together, you won't have to wait long for this update: Facebook points out that Watch Together is a free feature that will be launching for both Android and iOS this week. Keep an eye out for Watch Together and start queuing up videos for your watch parties.