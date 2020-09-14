This story was originally published and last updated

If you're looking for your country's or state's official COVID Exposure Notification System app, you might not be able to find it thanks to the screwy way Google is handling the search function for COVID related apps on the Play Store. Despite the fact many apps are testing Google's ENS API, the tag is missing from a few listings, and even worse there are some apps you simply can't even search for on the Play Store. Since it would appear every country and US state is creating its own stand-alone app, some areas are lagging behind others, so it's tough to know if your location even has an app available. This is why I've taken the time to round up all of the COVID tracing apps currently available on the Play Store, and will continue to update this list as new apps are released.

In order to keep things organized, I've broken up this COVID tracing app list into three sections. The first section offers all of the US-based apps that are officially released and use the ENS API. The second group covers international ENS API apps, and the third covers releases that are still in testing, so have yet to earn their ENS badge on the Play Store, or simply use a different tech for tracing.

US ENS tracing apps

App NameStatePublisher
GuideSafeAlabamaAlabama Department of Public Health
Guam Covid AlertGuamOtech Developer
Covid Trace NevadaNevadaNevada Division of Public and Behavioral Health
Care19 AlertNorth Dakota, WyomingProudCrowd, LLC
COVIDWISEVirginiaVDH

International ENS tracing apps

App NameCountryPublisher
Stopp CoronaAustriaÖsterreichisches Rotes Kreuz
Coronavírus - SUSBrazilGoverno do Brasil
COVID AlertCanadaHealth Canada | Santé Canada
Stop COVID-19CroatiaMinistarstvo zdravstva
SmittestopDenmarkSundheds- og Ældreministeriet
ASIEcuadorMinisterio de Telecomunicaciones Ecuador
HoiaEstoniaTEHIK
KoronavilkkuFinlandTerveyden ja hyvinvoinnin laitos
Corona-Warn-AppGermanyRobert Koch-Institut
Beat Covid GibraltarGibraltarGibraltar Health Authority
COVID Tracker IrelandIrelandHealth Service Executive (HSE)
ImmuniItalyMinistero della Salute
COCOA - COVID-19 Contact AppJapan厚生労働省健康局
Apturi Covid Latvia – SPKCLatviaSPKC
CoronaMelderNetherlandsRijksoverheid
StopCOVID NINorthern IrelandHealth & Social Care Northern Ireland
STOP COVID - ProteGO SafePolandMinisterstwo Cyfryzacji
STAYAWAY COVIDPortugalFCT FCCN
Tabaud (COVID-19 KSA)Saudi ArabiaNational Information Center
Protect ScotlandScotland NHS Education for Scotland
#OstaniZdravSloveniaNIJZ
COVID Alert South AfricaSouth Africa Department of Health - South Africa
Radar COVIDSpainMinisterio de Asuntos Económicos y Transf. Digital
SwissCovidSwitzerlandFederal Office of Public Health FOPH
NHS COVID-19United KingdomNHS Test and Trace
Coronavirus UYUruguayAGESIC

Other tracing apps

App NameCountry/StatePublisher
eRouška - part of smart quarantineCzech Republic Ministerstvo zdravotnictví České republiky
COVID-19MXMexicoSecretaría de Salud MX
StaySafe PHPhilippinesMultisys Technologies Corporation
Covid Watch ArizonaUnited States - ArizonaADHS-Arizona Department of Health Services
CombatCOVID PBCUnited States - Palm Beach County, FloridaPalm Beach County BoCC
Rastrea el Virus BTUnite States - Puerto RicoPuerto Rico Science, Technology & Research Trust
CRUSH COVID RIUnited States - Rhode IslandRhode Island
Healthy Together - COVID-19 United States - UtahTwenty Inc.