Welcome to Monday, everyone. After a slow weekend, it would appear a few icon developers have released a solid collection of sales. We also have a few gaming standouts worth mentioning today, including the titles Baldur's Gate II, Kenshō, and Heroes of Loot. As always, I've highlighted all of the interesting titles in bold to make discovery easier. So without further ado, here are 28 temporarily free and 57 on-sale apps and games for the beginning of the week.
Free
Apps
- Metatag Analyzer $1.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 4 days
- Video Board $1.49 -> Free; Sale ends in 4 days
- Flashcard Baby (No Ads) $2.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 5 days
- QR and Barcode Scanner PRO $1.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
- 90X Share App Pro - Indian Share App $3.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 days
Games
- Dr. Panda Art Class $3.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 9 hours
- Dr. Panda School $3.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 9 hours
- [VIP] SweetFly : Idle Merge Sweet $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 1 day
- MARK'S LIFE $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 1 day
- Xbar10n - Brain Card Game - New 2020 $3.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 1 day
- Star Vikings Forever $4.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 2 days
- Riddle Me 2020 - A Game of Riddles $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 3 days
- Dungeon Corporation S: An auto-farming RPG game! $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 4 days
- [VIP]Infinity Dungeon: RPG Adventure $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 5 days
- Cat town (Tap RPG) - Premium $2.49 -> Free; Sale ends in 5 days
- Warriors' Market Mayhem VIP $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 5 days
- Wonder Knights PV: Retro Shooter RPG $3.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 5 days
- Assassin Lord : Idle RPG (Magic) $1.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
- Empire Warriors Premium: Tower Defense Games $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
- D7: pack the colored Dominoes per 7. Casual game. $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 days
- Galaxxy Idols PV: Dress Up and Runway $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
- Sweet Candy Blast $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 days
- Theme Solitaire Tripeaks Tri Tower PV $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 days
- Tower of Farming - idle RPG (Soul Event) $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 days
- Pipes Game $1.99 -> Free; Sale ends in ?
Icon packs & customization
- Elements Live Wallpaper $2.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 9 hours
- Ergon - Icon Pack $1.49 -> Free; Sale ends in 2 days
- Asabura - Icon Pack $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 3 days
Sale
Apps
- Magic Fluids $4.99 -> $1.99; Sale ends in 9 hours
- Bluetooth Splitter Pro $1.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 3 days
- MongoLime - MongoDB client $9.99 -> $3.49; Sale ends in 3 days
- My Lift: Measure your max strength $9.99 -> $4.49; Sale ends in 4 days
- Photo Studio PRO $9.99 -> $3.99; Sale ends in 4 days
- Vape Toolbox $2.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 4 days
- ColorMeter camera color picker $2.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 5 days
- QuickTune 7 - Forza 7 Tuning Calculator $3.99 -> $1.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- QuickTune H4 - Forza Horizon 4 Tuning Calculator $3.99 -> $1.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- World History $3.49 -> $1.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- Subtract Fractions Trainer $2.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
Games
- Castles of Mad King Ludwig $7.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 9 hours
- The Dark Tower: Dungeons $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 9 hours
- Unbroken Soul $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 9 hours
- Minaurs $3.99 -> $1.49; Sale ends in 1 day
- Kaiju Big Battel Fighto Fantasy $9.99 -> $4.99; Sale ends in 2 days
- Kenshō $3.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 3 days
- Crystal Wars $1.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 4 days
- Heroes of Loot $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 4 days
- MechaNika $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 4 days
- Who Are You, Mr. Cooper? $1.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 4 days
- LostStore $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 5 days
- Mahjong Solitaire Blast $5.49 -> $1.99; Sale ends in 5 days
- Pyramid Solitaire Asia Pro $5.49 -> $1.99; Sale ends in 5 days
- Truck Simulator PRO Europe $5.99 -> $3.99; Sale ends in 5 days
- Baldur's Gate II $9.99 -> $4.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- Hidden Through Time $2.99 -> $1.49; Sale ends in 6 days
- Slaughter 3: The Rebels $5.00 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- Whispering Willows $4.99 -> $1.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- Chess Trainer PRO - Repertoire Builder $3.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
- Funny Veggies! Kids games for girls, boys, babies $2.99 -> $1.49; Sale ends in 7 days
- Johnny Bonasera 1 $2.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
- Johnny Bonasera 2 $2.49 -> $1.49; Sale ends in 7 days
- Roads of Time 1 $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
- Shootout on Cash Island $1.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
- Z.O.N.A Shadow of Lemansk Post-apocalyptic shooter $2.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
Icon packs & customization
- Daily Wallpapers Pro - Auto Change Wallpapers $1.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 4 days
- iPear 14 - Icon Pack $1.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 4 days
- iPear 14 - Round Icon Pack $1.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 4 days
- iPlum Black - Icon Pack $1.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 4 days
- iPlum Black - Round Icon Pack $1.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 4 days
- One4KWGT Pro - widgets for KWGT 🔥 $1.79 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 4 days
- OneUI 2 - Icon Pack $1.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 4 days
- OneUI 2 - Round Icon Pack $1.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 5 days
- OneUI 2 Black - Icon Pack $1.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 5 days
- OneUI 2 Black - Round Icon Pack $1.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 5 days
- OneUI 2 White - Icon Pack $1.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 5 days
- OneUI 2 White - Round Icon Pack $1.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 5 days
- Flat Circle - Icon Pack $2.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 5 days
- Flat Dark Square - Icon Pack $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 5 days
- CRiOS X - Icon Pack $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- Dark Pixel - Icon Pack $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- Flixy - Icon Pack $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- Miui 12 - Icon Pack $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- Miui 12 Limitless - Icon Pack $1.99 -> $1.19; Sale ends in 6 days
- One UI - Icon Pack $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- Xperia - Icon Pack $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
