Welcome to Monday, everyone. After a slow weekend, it would appear a few icon developers have released a solid collection of sales. We also have a few gaming standouts worth mentioning today, including the titles Baldur's Gate IIKenshō, and Heroes of Loot. As always, I've highlighted all of the interesting titles in bold to make discovery easier. So without further ado, here are 28 temporarily free and 57 on-sale apps and games for the beginning of the week.

Free

Apps

  1. Metatag Analyzer $1.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 4 days
  2. Video Board $1.49 -> Free; Sale ends in 4 days
  3. Flashcard Baby (No Ads) $2.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 5 days
  4. QR and Barcode Scanner PRO $1.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
  5. 90X Share App Pro - Indian Share App $3.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 days

Games

  1. Dr. Panda Art Class $3.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 9 hours
  2. Dr. Panda School $3.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 9 hours
  3. [VIP] SweetFly : Idle Merge Sweet $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 1 day
  4. MARK'S LIFE $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 1 day
  5. Xbar10n - Brain Card Game - New 2020 $3.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 1 day
  6. Star Vikings Forever $4.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 2 days
  7. Riddle Me 2020 - A Game of Riddles $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 3 days
  8. Dungeon Corporation S: An auto-farming RPG game! $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 4 days
  9. [VIP]Infinity Dungeon: RPG Adventure $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 5 days
  10. Cat town (Tap RPG) - Premium $2.49 -> Free; Sale ends in 5 days
  11. Warriors' Market Mayhem VIP $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 5 days
  12. Wonder Knights PV: Retro Shooter RPG $3.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 5 days
  13. Assassin Lord : Idle RPG (Magic) $1.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
  14. Empire Warriors Premium: Tower Defense Games $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
  15. D7: pack the colored Dominoes per 7. Casual game. $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 days
  16. Galaxxy Idols PV: Dress Up and Runway $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
  17. Sweet Candy Blast $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 days
  18. Theme Solitaire Tripeaks Tri Tower PV $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 days
  19. Tower of Farming - idle RPG (Soul Event) $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 days
  20. Pipes Game $1.99 -> Free; Sale ends in ?

Icon packs & customization

  1. Elements Live Wallpaper $2.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 9 hours
  2. Ergon - Icon Pack $1.49 -> Free; Sale ends in 2 days
  3. Asabura - Icon Pack $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 3 days

Sale

Apps

  1. Magic Fluids $4.99 -> $1.99; Sale ends in 9 hours
  2. Bluetooth Splitter Pro $1.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 3 days
  3. MongoLime - MongoDB client $9.99 -> $3.49; Sale ends in 3 days
  4. My Lift: Measure your max strength $9.99 -> $4.49; Sale ends in 4 days
  5. Photo Studio PRO $9.99 -> $3.99; Sale ends in 4 days
  6. Vape Toolbox $2.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 4 days
  7. ColorMeter camera color picker $2.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 5 days
  8. QuickTune 7 - Forza 7 Tuning Calculator $3.99 -> $1.99; Sale ends in 6 days
  9. QuickTune H4 - Forza Horizon 4 Tuning Calculator $3.99 -> $1.99; Sale ends in 6 days
  10. World History $3.49 -> $1.99; Sale ends in 6 days
  11. Subtract Fractions Trainer $2.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days

Games

  1. Castles of Mad King Ludwig $7.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 9 hours
  2. The Dark Tower: Dungeons $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 9 hours
  3. Unbroken Soul $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 9 hours
  4. Minaurs $3.99 -> $1.49; Sale ends in 1 day
  5. Kaiju Big Battel Fighto Fantasy $9.99 -> $4.99; Sale ends in 2 days
  6. Kenshō $3.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 3 days
  7. Crystal Wars $1.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 4 days
  8. Heroes of Loot $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 4 days
  9. MechaNika $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 4 days
  10. Who Are You, Mr. Cooper? $1.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 4 days
  11. LostStore $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 5 days
  12. Mahjong Solitaire Blast $5.49 -> $1.99; Sale ends in 5 days
  13. Pyramid Solitaire Asia Pro $5.49 -> $1.99; Sale ends in 5 days
  14. Truck Simulator PRO Europe $5.99 -> $3.99; Sale ends in 5 days
  15. Baldur's Gate II $9.99 -> $4.99; Sale ends in 6 days
  16. Hidden Through Time $2.99 -> $1.49; Sale ends in 6 days
  17. Slaughter 3: The Rebels $5.00 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
  18. Whispering Willows $4.99 -> $1.99; Sale ends in 6 days
  19. Chess Trainer PRO - Repertoire Builder $3.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
  20. Funny Veggies! Kids games for girls, boys, babies $2.99 -> $1.49; Sale ends in 7 days
  21. Johnny Bonasera 1 $2.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
  22. Johnny Bonasera 2 $2.49 -> $1.49; Sale ends in 7 days
  23. Roads of Time 1 $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
  24. Shootout on Cash Island $1.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
  25. Z.O.N.A Shadow of Lemansk Post-apocalyptic shooter $2.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days

Icon packs & customization

  1. Daily Wallpapers Pro - Auto Change Wallpapers $1.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 4 days
  2. iPear 14 - Icon Pack $1.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 4 days
  3. iPear 14 - Round Icon Pack $1.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 4 days
  4. iPlum Black - Icon Pack $1.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 4 days
  5. iPlum Black - Round Icon Pack $1.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 4 days
  6. One4KWGT Pro - widgets for KWGT 🔥 $1.79 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 4 days
  7. OneUI 2 - Icon Pack $1.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 4 days
  8. OneUI 2 - Round Icon Pack $1.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 5 days
  9. OneUI 2 Black - Icon Pack $1.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 5 days
  10. OneUI 2 Black - Round Icon Pack $1.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 5 days
  11. OneUI 2 White - Icon Pack $1.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 5 days
  12. OneUI 2 White - Round Icon Pack $1.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 5 days
  13. Flat Circle - Icon Pack $2.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 5 days
  14. Flat Dark Square - Icon Pack $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 5 days
  15. CRiOS X - Icon Pack $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
  16. Dark Pixel - Icon Pack $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
  17. Flixy - Icon Pack $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
  18. Miui 12 - Icon Pack $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
  19. Miui 12 Limitless - Icon Pack $1.99 -> $1.19; Sale ends in 6 days
  20. One UI - Icon Pack $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
  21. Xperia - Icon Pack $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days