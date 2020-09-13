Yes, you read that title right. Even though Samsung just had an Unpacked event slightly over a month ago, where the Galaxy Note20, Galaxy Buds Live, Galaxy Watch3, and other products were revealed, Samsung is going to hold yet another livestream later this month.

Samsung just announced that it will have a 'Galaxy Unpacked for Every Fan' event on September 23rd, at 7 a.m. PT (10 a.m. ET). The invitation graphic and event name heavily imply Samsung will reveal the Galaxy S20 Fan Edition, which has been leaked several times already. The phone is rumored to be a minor revision to the S20, with a slightly different camera setup and more color options.

Galaxy S20 Fan Edition (Source: Pricebaba)

The event will be available to watch on Samsung.com when the time comes, and if previous Unpacked events are any indication, you'll also be able to watch it on Samsung's YouTube channel.