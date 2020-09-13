This story was originally published and last updated .
As more people flock to the internet for work, education, and entertainment, your internet service provider (ISP) and all the websites you visit are likely gathering swathes of data about your browsing habits. If you're not using a VPN service like Surfshark, everything you do on the internet is vulnerable to snoopers, cyber criminals, and other online security threats. Here are just some of the reasons you should install a VPN onto your Android phone and beyond.
1. Enhanced privacy and security
One of the biggest reasons for pairing a VPN with your Android device revolves around increased privacy and security. By using a VPN like Surfshark, your IP address is masked, making it impossible for websites, web browsers, and even ISPs to track private information, like your location and search history. Active VPNs also encrypt your data as you surf about the web, ensuring that it's protected from cyber criminals.
2. Geolocation manipulation
Masking your IP address is great for maintaining anonymity and protecting your data online, but simply concealing it isn't always enough. Did you know that the content you see on the web — from Google Search results to Netflix shows and more — are all based on the geographical location of your IP address? With a VPN, you can fool the web into thinking you live in a different country, giving you access to content you otherwise would never see, like 15 different Netflix libraries from around the globe.
3. No more data caps or throttling
While some internet service providers offer network plans without data caps or throttling restrictions, these limitations are a very real problem for many smart device users, particularly those in the United States. Luckily, a VPN can also conceal your data usage, making it impossible for providers to slow your connection or cut off access due to overuse.
