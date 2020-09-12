We've already seen some renderings of the Galaxy S20 Fan Edition, but thanks to some not very well-disguised 360-degree views hosted on Verizon's website, we now know that this S20 Lite of sorts will be coming stateside. The phone will come in three pretty eye-catching colors.

Specifics on the S20 FE are unconfirmed at this point, but it's believed to be slightly larger than the regular S20 in every dimension and retain the 120Hz screen. It should be powered by the same Snapdragon 865, but potentially with less RAM. The battery is said to be sizable at 4,500mAh. The triple rear camera setup is allegedly retained, but with an 8MP telephoto lens with 3x zoom instead of the S20's 48MP crop-zoom sensor.

As far as we can tell, the three colors leaked are called Red, Cloud Navy, and Lavender. Given that these official renders have already appeared on Verizon's site, the official announcement can't be too far off.