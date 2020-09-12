FRISCO, Texas – September 12, 2020 – Hopoo Games and Gearbox Publishing announced that Risk of

Rain 2 is coming soon to Stadia for one-click play across compatible laptops, desktops, phones and

tablets. Risk of Rain 2 on Stadia introduces Sundered Grove, a new stage releasing first on the platform.

The full game and new map will be available for purchase on the Stadia store for $24.99.

Explore the new Sundered Grove, where ancient flora has risen up to reclaim this once sacred refuge.

Mazes of roots and overgrown fungus have twisted the landscape, leaving only ruins. Battle through the

lofty canopy to the deep underground. Sundered Grove will accompany Abyssal Depths and Siren’s Call

as an alternate fourth stage where survivors will search the entangled area for the legendary chest.

“The possibilities of Stadia in broadening the access and instant playability of our game across devices

motivated us to partner and accelerate the release together with Google,” said Paul Morse and Duncan

Drummond, co-founders of Hopoo Games. “We’re confident that existing fans and those new to Risk of

Rain will appreciate this effort by giving it a shot on Stadia, and checking out the new stage that we

created to celebrate this release.”

Risk of Rain 2 officially launched on Steam last month and quickly topped three million players. The title

became a critical hit following its exit from Early Access, earning an 85 on Metacritic and an

‘Overwhelmingly Positive’ on Steam. It is also available on PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and Nintendo

Switch. More information about the upcoming Launch Update for console platforms is on the way through the game’s official Twitter.

Additionally, pre-orders for the original Risk of Rain 2 soundtrack on vinyl are now open at Black Screen

Records, including a limited edition ink-spot pressing. Composed by Chris Christodoulou, the 3xLP ships

in October and spans 20 songs over 115 mins, with original artwork on a trifold sleeve and two Bandcamp

codes for both Risk of Rain and Risk of Rain 2 soundtracks.

About Hopoo Games

A small team who started out as two students from the University of Washington, Hopoo Games made

their mark with the award-winning indie success, Risk of Rain in 2013, followed by Deadbolt in 2016. Now a team of indie veterans, they launched the hotly anticipated sequel to Risk of Rain titled Risk of Rain 2 in 2020. Learn more at hopoo.tumblr.com.

About Gearbox Publishing

Founded in 2016, Gearbox Publishing was established with the goal of helping developers around the

world bring their products to market while retaining their unique creative visions. The mission began with the critically-acclaimed Homeworld Remastered Collection for PC, and has since been followed by many partnerships that include Compulsion Games’ We Happy Few, Hopoo Games’ Risk of Rain 2, and

System Era Softworks’ Astroneer. Gearbox Publishing remains committed to its mission to entertain theworld and become the most developer-friendly publisher in the industry. Learn more at

www.gearboxpublishing.com.