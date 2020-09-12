One of the most hyped indie game launches lately has been Risk of Rain 2, which arrived on PC and console platforms last year as Early Access, and crossed the development finish line last month. The title is now coming to Google Stadia, complete with a new stage that will be a timed exclusive.
Risk of Rain 2 is a third-person roguelike shooter where you crash-land on an alien planet. Your goal is to fight the aliens living there, collect the loot they were safeguarding, and combine the items to increase your own abilities. The scaling difficulty and 100+ items should keep the game from becoming too stale, and the Stadia version has an exclusive Sundered Grove area.
Risk of Rain 2 has been well-received on other platforms, as it currently has an 'Overwhelmingly Positive' rating on Steam and a Metacritic rating of 85/100 for the PC version. One of the main draws is the 4-player co-op, but the Stadia announcement left out any mention of multiplayer, so it's not clear if that will be available on Google's platform or not. The game will be available on Stadia "soon" for $24.99.
Press Release
FRISCO, Texas – September 12, 2020 – Hopoo Games and Gearbox Publishing announced that Risk of
Rain 2 is coming soon to Stadia for one-click play across compatible laptops, desktops, phones and
tablets. Risk of Rain 2 on Stadia introduces Sundered Grove, a new stage releasing first on the platform.
The full game and new map will be available for purchase on the Stadia store for $24.99.
Explore the new Sundered Grove, where ancient flora has risen up to reclaim this once sacred refuge.
Mazes of roots and overgrown fungus have twisted the landscape, leaving only ruins. Battle through the
lofty canopy to the deep underground. Sundered Grove will accompany Abyssal Depths and Siren’s Call
as an alternate fourth stage where survivors will search the entangled area for the legendary chest.
“The possibilities of Stadia in broadening the access and instant playability of our game across devices
motivated us to partner and accelerate the release together with Google,” said Paul Morse and Duncan
Drummond, co-founders of Hopoo Games. “We’re confident that existing fans and those new to Risk of
Rain will appreciate this effort by giving it a shot on Stadia, and checking out the new stage that we
created to celebrate this release.”
Risk of Rain 2 officially launched on Steam last month and quickly topped three million players. The title
became a critical hit following its exit from Early Access, earning an 85 on Metacritic and an
‘Overwhelmingly Positive’ on Steam. It is also available on PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and Nintendo
Switch. More information about the upcoming Launch Update for console platforms is on the way through the game’s official Twitter.
Additionally, pre-orders for the original Risk of Rain 2 soundtrack on vinyl are now open at Black Screen
Records, including a limited edition ink-spot pressing. Composed by Chris Christodoulou, the 3xLP ships
in October and spans 20 songs over 115 mins, with original artwork on a trifold sleeve and two Bandcamp
codes for both Risk of Rain and Risk of Rain 2 soundtracks.
About Hopoo Games
A small team who started out as two students from the University of Washington, Hopoo Games made
their mark with the award-winning indie success, Risk of Rain in 2013, followed by Deadbolt in 2016. Now a team of indie veterans, they launched the hotly anticipated sequel to Risk of Rain titled Risk of Rain 2 in 2020. Learn more at hopoo.tumblr.com.
About Gearbox Publishing
Founded in 2016, Gearbox Publishing was established with the goal of helping developers around the
world bring their products to market while retaining their unique creative visions. The mission began with the critically-acclaimed Homeworld Remastered Collection for PC, and has since been followed by many partnerships that include Compulsion Games’ We Happy Few, Hopoo Games’ Risk of Rain 2, and
System Era Softworks’ Astroneer. Gearbox Publishing remains committed to its mission to entertain theworld and become the most developer-friendly publisher in the industry. Learn more at
www.gearboxpublishing.com.
Comments