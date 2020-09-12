For today's Deal of the Day, Amazon is offering refurbished units of the Ring Video Doorbell Pro for just $95 apiece. That's $65 off of Amazon's regular refurb price and a whopping $155 off original MSRP. If you've been on the lookout for a smart doorbell, this deal is hard to beat.

The Ring Video Doorbell Pro combines a 1080p camera, a speaker, and a microphone to allow you to interact with visitors through your phone, tablet, or smart display. It has a built-in IR sensor with night vision to allow you to see in the dark, and you can set up activity notifications and detection zones. It is worth noting, however, that there is a $3/month fee if you want to store videos in the cloud. Ring says that installation only takes five minutes.

This is the lowest price we've ever seen for the Video Doorbell Pro. The deal is only available for today, and expires in around 13.5 hours as of publishing time. Depending on where you are, you could get free one-day shipping as well. You're not likely to find a better deal than this for your smart doorbell needs.