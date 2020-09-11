Google had a hard time convincing both developers and the gaming community about Stadia's staying power when it launched last year, but things seem to be holding steady. The cloud gaming service has continued to implement new features and debut new games every month. Now we've learned about more upcoming titles set to land on Stadia, including the long-awaited return of Scott Pilgrim.

The big news is that Scott Pilgrim vs. The World is coming to Stadia later this year. I'm no gamer, but the trailer for the game looks super slick, with retro graphics that still manage to make it look like it belongs in 2020. The four-player co-op title includes the original game, plus the Knives Chau and Wallace Wells add-ons for a complete combat experience. Now excuse me while I watch the trailer again.

Ubisoft also made an announcement at its Forward event: Immortals Fenyx Rising is not only coming to Stadia, but all members will get to play an exclusive demo of the game for free later this year before its release. It looks to be an exhilarating experience as players take control of winged demigod Fenyx in order to save the Gods of Greece by battling legendary monsters like Cyclops and Medusa. The game launches on December 3, and players can pre-order it now to receive a bonus quest.

A few more future titles are also coming next year, including HITMAN 3 and Riders Republic, a game that combines extreme sports with an open-world to explore. Fortnite may never come to the platform, but at least these new games will help fill the void, right? If you're curious to try out cloud gaming for yourself, read our guide on everything you need to know about Stadia.