Xbox Game Streaming (formerly known as xCloud) is shaping up to be one of the best game streaming services around, and after the platform's recent ban from the Apple App Store, Android will be its only mobile home. Later this year, the service will have even more games from publisher Electronic Arts, thanks to a new partnership between the two companies.

Anyone who is subscribed to Xbox Game Pass Ultimate (which costs $1 for the first month, then $15/mo after that) will receive EA Play at no additional charge, starting later this year. EA Play is another subscription service that allows you to try new EA-published games on your PC or console for up to 10 hours, and includes a back catalog of games you can play for no additional cost. The service usually costs $4.99/mo on its own, or $29.99/year.

The inclusion of EA Play with Xbox Game Pass Ultimate only directly benefits PC and console players, since EA Play isn't a streaming service, but Microsoft also said the partnership would lead to more EA titles arriving on Xbox Game Streaming. "Some of the best EA Play games will also be available for Xbox Game Pass Ultimate members to play on Android devices via the cloud at no additional charge," the announcement said.