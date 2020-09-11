Those of you who've been marathon-watching a ton of Hulu on your Android TV devices are in luck. Hulu has just added voice support for some playback controls for its Android TV app, making it easier to be even lazier while binging some Brooklyn Nine-Nine.

WHAT'S NEW New in 3.8.26: - In this update, we've added voice support for various playback controls including fast forward, rewind, and previous or next episode. Be sure to update your Hulu app and get back to streaming!

This addition certainly lessens the amount of clicks required for those playback controls, so it could make your unproductive binge-watching a little more productive. The update should be live on the Play Store, but if it hasn't yet reached your TV for whatever reason, we have the Hulu v3.8.26 APK hosted on APK Mirror.