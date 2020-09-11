Android 10 brought support for application theming last year, allowing developers to customize the in-app experience with light and dark looks. The feature wasn't adopted by many third-party apps at the start — even Google is still tweaking the dark theme experience on its own Phone app. But as time passes, more developers climb aboard. Now the latest to joining the dark mode train is language-teaching app Duolingo.

Once it rolls out to your device, you'll see a prompt about dark mode being available, and inviting you to navigate to app settings to turn it on or off. The new dark theme gives the app a sleek coat of virtual paint that makes the interface easier on the eyes at night time.

Ah, that's much better.

Last June the founder of Duolingo promised that dark mode support would be coming eventually. Users on iOS gained access to the dark theme earlier this year, and it's been in testing on Android for some months now. It seems to be rolling out more widely at the moment, though Duolingo's support page still says it's in development on Android. You can try downloading the latest version of the app from APK Mirror or the Play Store, but it's at least partly a server-side rollout. Hopefully it comes quickly for night owls who prefer to study in the dark.