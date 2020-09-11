Chromebook ownership comes with a few great perks, like Android app support, quick and easy cloud storage, and low hardware prices. But there are other benefits Google provides to make getting a Chromebook even more appealing, like free apps, and games. These perks can change over time, and Google is giving Chromebook owners two new games for free: House of Da Vinci and Project High-rise, together a $9 value.

For the unfamiliar, House of Da Vinci is a $4.99 3D narrative puzzle game sort of like The Room, available on Android — and by extension: Chromebooks. The Renaissance-style aesthetic and escape-the-room game design have made it pretty popular over on the Play Store, with 4.7 stars and over 100,000 downloads.

Project Highrise, on the other hand, is a $3.99 tower building simulator where you manage the construction and operation of your own single-structure real estate empire. It's also a popular game, with 4.5 stars on the Play Store and over 50K downloads.

Chromebook owners can pick up the two games for a limited time over at the Chromebook Offers page.