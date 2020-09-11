There is never a good time for a charger or cable to go bust, missing, or pilfered, but if you're looking for some replacements at the moment, then today is the day to get them from Anker — the power peripherals maker has a number of Deals of the Day on Amazon today.

If you're looking to pick up a wireless charger, you can grab the PowerWave Sense Pad which can charge supported devices at up to 11W and comes with a complementary Quick Charge 3.0-compliant wall unit for $28 ($7 off MSRP). You also get a different Qi charging pad with metal trim and up to 15W of throughput for $26 ($14 off).

We've also got a wall charger that doubles as a portable one with 5,000mAh of capacity, two USB-A ports and (unfortunately) a micro-USB port for $22 ($7 off). There's also a power strip-esque item — it's square-shaped and provides two AC outlets and two full USB ports — on sale for $14 ($6 off).

We've also got a few more regular wall chargers and some cables, too:

Charger with single USB-C port, 60W USB Power Delivery: $23 ($16 off)

Charger with four USB-A ports, Quick Charge 3.0, 43.5W max: $17 ($11 off)

3-pack USB-A to USB-C nylon cables (3/6/10ft.): $14 ($5 off)

These deals are available through midnight PDT tonight.