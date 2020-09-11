Welcome to Friday, everyone. The weekend is almost here, and so it's time again to check out all of the app and game sales currently available on the Google Play Store. Today I have a few standouts, including the award-winning SWAT tactics game Door Kickers, the emergency dispatcher simulation game 911 Operator, and an enjoyable minimal puzzler from InfinityGames called Railways. As always, I've highlighted all of the interesting titles in bold to make discovery easier. So without further ado, here are 17 temporarily free and 37 on-sale apps and games for the end of the week.
Free
Apps
- Olympia Pro - Gym Workout & Fitness Trainer AdFree $19.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 2 days
- SwimE - swim entries, swim times, swim comparison $1.49 -> Free; Sale ends in 3 days
- Kosmos - Work Time Tracker, Job Timesheet $2.49 -> Free; Sale ends in 5 days
- 90X Duplicate File Remover Pro $5.49 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
- Pro Mp3 player - Qamp $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
Games
- Impossible heist 3D - Cop escape and sneaking $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 2 days
- Sudoku : Cartoon $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 3 days
- Tic Tac Toe Jumbo Pro $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 3 days
- Lift Survival 3D - elevator rescue surviving game $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 4 days
- NEW Math puzzles 2 $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 4 days
- My Celestial Tree VIP - Unique Beautiful Game $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
- One Line Deluxe VIP - one touch drawing puzzle $1.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
- Block Puzzle $2.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
- Cartoon Craft $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
- Frontline: Western Front - WW2 Strategy War Game $1.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
- Shadow of Death: Dark Knight - Stickman Fighting $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
Icon packs & customization
- ReMix KWGT $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in ?
Sale
Apps
- Fenix 2 for Twitter $4.99 -> $2.99; Sale ends in 2 days
- Computer and IT Quiz (Pro) $2.99 -> $1.49; Sale ends in 3 days
- Graphing Calculator | Solve| Derivatives $4.49 -> $1.49; Sale ends in 4 days
- Image Optimizer & Compressor 2020 Recommended $2.49 -> $1.49; Sale ends in 4 days
- Pulsar Music Player Pro $2.99 -> $1.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- QuickEdit Text Editor Pro - Writer & Code Editor $2.99 -> $1.99; Sale ends in 6 days
Games
- Railways $4.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 3 days
- The Slaughter: Act One $5.49 -> $1.99; Sale ends in 3 days
- Grandpa's Table HD $2.99 -> $1.49; Sale ends in 4 days
- Color Draw: Coloring Book for Adults $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 5 days
- Radium 2 $3.49 -> $1.49; Sale ends in 5 days
- Assassin's Creed Identity $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- Door Kickers $3.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- Door Kickers: Action Squad $2.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- Fairy Knights : Story driven RPG $3.99 -> $2.49; Sale ends in 6 days
- Knight Eternal: Pixel RPG $2.99 -> $1.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- Knight of Heaven: Finding Light RPG $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- Pictominoes: Jigsaw Puzzles $2.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- 911 Operator $6.49 -> $1.49; Sale ends in 7 days
- A Good Snowman $4.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
- Age of Civilizations II $4.99 -> $3.19; Sale ends in 7 days
- BE-A Walker $4.99 -> $1.49; Sale ends in 7 days
- Cosmic Express $4.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
- Dark Rage - Action RPG $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
- Green Project $5.49 -> $3.84; Sale ends in 7 days
- Orisons of Fate: Indie Offline RPG $2.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
- Radio Commander $6.49 -> $3.99; Sale ends in 7 days
- Rising Empires 2 - 4X fantasy strategy $2.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
- Three Kingdoms The Last Warlord $9.99 -> $6.60; Sale ends in 7 days
- Champion of the Gods $5.99 -> $2.99; Sale ends in ?
- Demon Hunter 3: Revelation (Full) $6.99 -> $1.99; Sale ends in ?
Icon packs & customization
- Ember for KLWP $1.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 2 days
- Nova Dark Icon Pack - Rounded Square Shaped Icons $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 2 days
- Unusual Wallpapers $1.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 3 days
- CAVION - Icon Pack (SALE!!!) $1.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 5 days
- Crispy HD - Icon Pack $1.99 -> $1.19; Sale ends in 7 days
- Pixel Vintage - Icon Pack $1.99 -> $1.19; Sale ends in 7 days
