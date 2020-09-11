Cloud connectivity isn't an area of focus for most printers, and if the shutdown of Google Cloud Print is any indication, there aren't many people looking to control their printers with cloud services. However, Amazon has now released an update to Alexa that allows it to connect to printers, so you can use voice commands to control them.

To get started, just ask "Alexa, discover my printer," or add a printer device in the Alexa mobile app. Select models from HP, Brother, Canon, and Epson are already supported, with more to come soon. Once your printer is connected, you can print documents like shopping/to-do lists, Sudoku puzzles, coloring pages, graph paper, lined paper, and test pages. Nothing groundbreaking, but it can save some time compared to doing a web search for a graph paper template.

Amazon has a full list of supported commands here. As with most Alexa services, the main goal here is driving revenue — adding your printer to Alexa will also send low link alerts to Amazon, which makes it easier to order replacements. There's even an option to let Amazon automatically order ink cartridges at a 10% discount before your printer runs out.