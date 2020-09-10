A year after the phone was first revealed, the Surface Duo is finally available in stores. Microsoft's dual-screen invention is now available at a handful of stores, and pre-orders for the Duo are starting to arrive at buyers' doors.

The carrier-unlocked version of the Surface Duo is now available to purchase on Microsoft's online store, as well as Best Buy. The 128GB model comes out to be $1,399.99, and the 256GB version is $1,499.99, though you can get $100 off either model at Best Buy if you activate the phone on a supported carrier during checkout. No matter where you buy it from, you won't get a Surface Pen or a headphone adapter in the box. If you really want a carrier-locked version of the Surface Duo for some reason, AT&T is selling it on the company's online store for the same prices.

If you're thinking of buying the Surface Duo, be sure to check out our review first. The Duo is a strong first attempt at a dual-screen Android device, but there are all the usual first-gen product issues — software quirks, missing hardware features, and so on.