Although COVID has put a stopper on many of the major tech events this year, some organizers have pivoted to deliver keynotes and learning sessions online. Joining this new trend, droidcon 2020 is moving forward with a brand new, interactive format that you can attend from the comfort of your home.
Welcome to droidcon 2020 online
This year, droidcon is going completely virtual. That means regardless of where you live, you can partake in any (or all) of the three major droidcon events for 2020. Each conference will feature more than 90 tech sessions, workshops, and 1-on-1 meetings revolving around Android development. Since you won't be leaving your home to attend droidcon, you can even purchase virtual access to all 270 sessions, a multitude of face-to-face video chats, and thousands of devs around the globe.
With a new online format, participants will be able to engage in virtual matchmaking sessions where they can link up and talk to developers who have similar interests and hobbies. Droidcon is also supporting 1-on-1 video meetings with Android industry experts, where attendees can chat about code, participate in impromptu Q&As, and more. Other sessions include virtual roundtables featuring up to 20 people at a time, a virtual hackathon where participants can complete challenges and vote on the best projects, and networking opportunities. In addition to mingling with developers, droidcon has invited a number of companies to showcase their insights and achievements in the Android space, including Google, Microsoft, Facebook, and more.
Upcoming droidcon 2020 events
As in previous years, droidcon's conference series for the last half of 2020 are all geared toward different geographical regions. Of course, with a completely virtual format, participants are invited to check out any or all three of the events, regardless of their physical locations.
Droidcon EMEA 2020
First up is droidcon EMEA 2020, hosted for Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. This event is scheduled to take place from Thursday, October 8 though Friday, October 9. Headlining keynote speakers include Chet Haase, Chief Android Advocate at Google, and Romain Guy, Android Toolkit Lead at Google. Together, they will be holding discussions on modern Android development and the future of the platform. Other guest speakers for droidcon EMEA 2020 include Florina Muntenescu (Android Developer Advocate), Annyce Davis (Google Developer Expert), Ash Davies (Lead Software Engineer), and many more.
Tickets for droidcon EMEA 2020 start at only €80 this year, making it more affordable than ever to partake in one of the most renown Android developer conferences around the globe. To confirm your attendance, please register for the event on droidcon's official EMEA page here.
Droidcon Americas 2020
The second conference, droidcon Americas 2020, will be geared toward the North and South American continents. It will take place from Monday, November 16 through Tuesday, November 17. If you'd like to participate as a guest speaker or brand sponsor, you may submit your talking points here by Tuesday, September 15. Virtual conference participants can register to attend here for only $80.
Droidcon APAC 2020
The third and final conference, droidcon APAC 2020, covers South Asia, Southeast Asia, Oceania, and East Asia. The event will take place online from Monday, December 14 through Tuesday, December 15. Interested guest speakers are invited to submit their session talking points here by Thursday, October 15. Participants can register to attend droidcon APAC 2020 online for a very affordable $50 here.
Interested in a sponsored post or other advertising options? Fill out this form.
Comments