With coronavirus keeping many of us homebound, there's a dramatic increase in the demand for laptops, especially affordable ones for students and those of us working from home. This has caused massive stock shortages for popular models of various Chromebooks, but we think there are still a few solid picks available that you can get in the $200-300 range.

All of the models we've selected are fast enough to handle at least a few Chrome tabs and applications running at once, and when they're available, we try to include models with large screens. We have a dedicated guide for the best Chromebooks overall, but this list is solely focused on budget options that are actually in stock right now.

Samsung Chromebook 4+: $300

This is the latest model in Samsung's ultra-popular budget Chromebook series. It offers a dual-core Intel Celeron N4000 processor, 4GB RAM, 64GB of internal storage, and a large 15.6-inch screen. That low-power processor won't blaze through Chrome tabs and video conferences as fast as the Core i3/i5 chips in more expensive laptops, but it's enough for most productivity work.

Unlike most Chromebooks in this price range, the screen has a full-HD resolution of 1920x1080, so text and images will look sharp. The Chromebook 4+ will also receive updates until June 2026.

Acer Chromebook Tab 10: $241

The Acer Chromebook Tab 10 isn't a laptop, but it does run full Chrome OS, and you can connect any Bluetooth keyboard and mouse (or wired USB accessories, if you have an adapter like this one). It has an ARM processor with 4GB RAM, 32GB storage, and a 2048 x 1536 display with stylus support.

The Acer Chromebook Tab 10 will receive Chrome OS updates until August 2023. You can buy it from Newegg at the link below.