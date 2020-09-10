Sony has just announced an event for a new Xperia device launch. The company is being coy on what exactly is being announced here, but our guess is the Xperia 5 II that we saw leaked last month. The event is set for September 17th, a week from today.

The preview frame doesn't show much aside from some horizontally lit lines, but given that part of the Xperia 5 II leak was an expected launch date of September 17th, we're almost certain that's what's being revealed. The phone is expected to be a baby flagship of sorts, equipped with a 1080p 120Hz OLED screen, a Snapdragon 865, and a 4,000mAh battery.

All will be revealed September 17th at 9:00 CEST / 16:00 JST. That's 3am ET and 12am PT, so not the greatest timing for those of you who are stateside. You'll be able to tune in via the embed above or the link below.