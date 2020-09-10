Many developers have been trying to copy the success of Niantic's Pokémon GO with clones that offer similar gameplay, and so it's easy to jump to conclusions when new augmented reality titles are revealed. Surprisingly Bandai Namco has actually come up with a unique way to utilize AR, and so Pac-Man Geo is a game where players will create new mazes out of the streets in their cities. While there's still a collection aspect in the title, seeing that high-scores will unlock collectible landmarks, at least the core Pac-Man gameplay has been retained. Pac-Man Geo is a brand-new listing on the Play Store, and it's already available for pre-registration.

Since Pac-Man Geo just arrived on the Play Store, details are still light. Today's PR hints the game will arrive this month (September 2020) and will come to 170 countries, though there's no word how the title will be monetized. I would imagine the game will arrive as a free-to-play release, but so far, there are no signs of what these IAPs will cost.

What we do know is that players will get to create unique mazes out of their local city streets while also competing for high scores in those very mazes. It would seem everyone will be free to travel the globe creating new courses to play, and this should allow specific locations to earn reputations for offering enjoyable challenges. Of course, this all hinges on the game's popularity, because if no one is playing, then there won't be any courses or high scores to bother with.

As a fan of the original Pac-Man, I have to say this is the first augmented reality title to pique my interest. I could actually see myself leaving the house to take on a few player-made courses because there's an actual game behind the goofy collection stuff where player skill should ideally matter, which is why I'm happy to hear there will be leaderboards.

So if you're eager to see what Bandai Namco has up its sleeve for Pac-Man Geo, you can pre-reg through the Play Store widget below to receive a notification the day the game arrives. Hopefully, Bandai will fill us all in on what to expect with further news in the coming days, but until then, enjoy reading through the new Play Store listing.