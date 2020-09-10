Whether you travel often, work late, or just want to keep an eye on your home, chances are you've checked out a number of smart security cameras. Some home security options can get pretty expensive — if you're on the lookout for an affordable security camera, Woot is offering the Zmodo Pivot Cloud for just $60 ($20 off).

The wireless Zmodo Pivot Cloud records in up to 1080p and rotates 350 degrees, with a 120-degree viewing angle, to give you a good view of the surrounding area. The camera also has automatic night vision, purportedly allowing you to see up to 30 feet away in complete darkness. The device automatically detects motion and saves the alert clips to the Zmodo Cloud for 36 hours, allowing you to review the footage from your phone. Also available are seven- and 30-day cloud storage plans. The Pivot Cloud features two-way audio, so you can check in with your family from anywhere easily. The camera also has smart hub capabilities, allowing you to connect other Zmodo devices and keep an eye on all aspects of your home's security.

Zmodo might not be the biggest name in home security, but reviews are favorable and the price is hard to beat. Grab a Zmodo Pivot Cloud for just $60 ($20 off) at Woot today.