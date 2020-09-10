Feral Interactive has ported a solid library of console-quality games to Android over the years, and today the studio has finally released Company of Heroes on Android. Feral originally brought this popular real-time strategy game to the iPad back in February (2020), and over the last few months, has been working on the smartphone version for both Android and iOS. So if you're looking for a deep strategy game to dive into on your smartphone, starting today, you can grab Company of Heroes from the Play Store for $13.99.
If you're unfamiliar with Company of Heroes, the above trailer offers a quick look at what this strategy game will provide. Everything takes place in real-time, and as you can see, the game is themed around World War II. The gameplay is mostly comprised of micromanaging your squads (you control troops, not individuals) as you follow each level's objectives. These objectives will range from simple things like moving your troops to certain locations to the more difficult tasks like winning close-quarter skirmishes. All in all, Company of Heroes plays like a traditional RTS, so things like resource management and base-building are also in the mix.
As for performance, after testing the game on my Red Magic 5S and OnePlus 8, I can confirm Company of Heroes performs admirably. Load times are better than I expected, and the framerate is stable, even during demanding skirmishes. Really, the only thing I can see holding people back is the small UI. After all, Company of Heroes started as a PC game designed to be controlled with a mouse, and while the touch controls in today's port work well enough, you'll still have to deal with a few tiny buttons as well as limited screen space. And there's no getting out of this. The entire game is built around touch controls, and it does not support controllers. This also means the game does not support the Nvidia Shield, though this isn't surprising since this port was explicitly designed for smartphones. There also appears to be no way to play online, so it would seem this feature was removed for the mobile version.
Like all of Feral's mobile ports, Company of Heroes is a premium release. This means you'll have to plunk down $13.99 if you'd like to play. To put this price into perspective, Company of Heroes is still selling for $19.99 on Steam. So the Android port is priced rather competitively, which is always lovely to see.
Now, we've known that Company of Heroes would come to Android since April (2020), and while it feels like it's been a long wait, it's finally here, and I'm glad to report that the wait was worth it. Not only is this a solid port that performs well, but the game itself is also pretty dang fun, especially if you enjoy real-time strategy games. While the small UI, lack of online play, and $14 price tag may hold a few people back from taking the plunge, there's no denying that console-quality strategy games are hard to come by on Android. So if you don't mind a few caveats, you can grab Company of Heroes from the Play Store widget below.
Company of Heroes™ Out Now for iPhone and Android
DATE: Thursday, 10 September, 2020
Feral Interactive have announced that Company of Heroes is now available for iPhone and Android. A new trailer has also been revealed to mark the game's deployment onto mobile devices.
Company of Heroes is officially supported on all iPhones released since the iPhone 6S.
On Android, the game is officially supported on the following devices:
Google Pixel 2 or better
Samsung Galaxy S8 or better
Samsung Galaxy Note8 or better
OnePlus 5T / 6T / 7 / 8
Sony Xperia 1 / XZ2 Compact
HTC U12+
LG V30+
Motorola Moto Z2 Force
Nokia 8
Xiaomi Mi 6 / Mi 9 / Mi 9T
Xiaomi Pocophone F1
Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 Pro
Company of Heroes is now available on the App Store and Google Play Store for £13.99 / $13.99 / €14,99. Players that already own the game on iPad can install the iPhone version for free.
