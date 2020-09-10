Bose has a new batch of earbuds and, believe it or not, sunglasses available for the holidays this year — including the company's first pair of active noise canceling true wireless earbuds under the QuietComfort brand that's familiar to over-ear headphone owners.

The QC Earbuds feature a mix of microphones and transducers to invert and zero out exterior noise, 11 levels of noise control, a 6-hour battery, IPX4 liquid resistance, and other systems housed in an inch-long lozenge on each bud. They come in two colors — Soapstone and Triple Black — and come with a Qi-compatible carry case with power for up to 12 more hours of playback.

Don't need ANC? The Bose Sport Earbuds, also completely wireless, are also rated IPX4 for sweaty, rainy workouts, capacitive touch interfaces right on the buds, a 5-hour power cycle rating, a charging case (no Qi here, just USB-C) with 10 hours of capacity, and three colorways: Baltic Blue, Black, and Glacier White with a lime green counter-swatch.

Both products are available for pre-order now ahead of a September 29 launch. The QC Earbuds are $280 while the Bose Sport Earbuds are $180.

Finally, we come to Bose's new Frames: prescription-customizable glasses that conduce sound through direct contact with the head. A trio of Frames supersede the first series released in 2018.

Soprano and Tenor build off the same set of specs: 16mm drivers with emphasis on bass, beam-forming mics replacing a single unit in the 2018 series, 5.5 hours of battery life (they're charged with a special case through Pogo pins), polarized lenses with 99% UV blockage, and capacitive controls on the frames. Soprano goes for more of a cat-eye look complementing a Rose Gold or Purple glass fade while Tenor features a squarish lens design with either a blue or silver fade.

The sporty Tempo use TR90 thermoplastic in the frames, spring hinges, elastomer tips, and three pad shapes for the nasal bridge. The shades hold larger 22mm drivers and take power from a direct USB-C connection and can last up to 8 hours at a time. Tinted lenses can also be switched in and out for certain environments: Road Orange for snow and water, Trail Blue for extremely bright conditions, and Twilight Yellow for darker areas.

Soprano, Tempo, and Tenor are available for $250 each starting today.