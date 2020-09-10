If you have an Echo speaker at home, you'll be happy to know you can now use your Alexa-enabled device to make and receive calls using your AT&T subscription. Once the feature is turned on, your speaker will be able to replace your phone, even if the latter is out of reach, turned off, or out of battery.



To set up the link between your AT&T number and Alexa, go to Settings in the Alexa app, select Communication, and choose AT&T. After your number is linked, the voice assistant will simply say “Incoming call” when someone tries to ring you, which you'll be able to answer saying, “Alexa, answer.” To place a call, you'll be able to say, “Alexa, call Rita” or “Alexa, dial 123-456-7890.”

If you’re away from home or don't want other people to use your line, you can stop incoming calls to your Alexa device thanks to the Away Mode. You also have the option to control when to receive inbound communications by creating Routines. For instance, you can define one to only receive calls during a predefined timeframe or to turn off the feature when you say, "Alexa, I'm leaving home.