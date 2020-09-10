The full-fat version of Android 11 landed just a couple of days back with a ton of under-the-hood improvements, some visual facelifts here and there, and new privacy options. Google is now porting a few of those features to Android 11 (Go edition) — the latest iteration of Android’s stripped-down version meant to run on entry-level hardware without hiccups.

The most visible addition of them all has to be the more intuitive gesture navigation that has been a part of standard Android since last year. This makes sense for budget phones that are only now adopting the more modern hardware design with thinner top and bottom bezels flanking the screen.

Google claims that phones running Android 11 (Go edition) will open apps 20 percent faster than they did in 10. Furthermore, it’ll also free up some 270MB of memory (on a 2GB RAM phone) to keep more apps active simultaneously and up to 900MB of storage, making more room for your offline files.

Left: Gesture navigation, Right: New permission controls.

Borrowing some features directly from the full version of Android, the latest Go edition will also sort your notifications to give conversations higher priority. The OS is also picking up the new privacy controls that let you give one-time sensitive permissions (microphone, camera, location, and such) to individual apps. This also extends to the apps you haven’t touched in a while — their permissions will be revoked while giving you an option to reinstate them.

Android Go edition has upped the maximum RAM requirement for device eligibility by half a gig to 2GB, the indications of which surfaced a couple of months back. You can expect new entry-level phones running Android 11 (Go edition) to come out starting later this year or early 2021.