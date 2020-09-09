Android 11 is here, and we're sure you want to try it out — the only issue is it being limited to the Pixel series and a few beta releases right now. What if you don't have one of those? Well, if the Pixel 4a is still out of your price range, or you're looking for a phone with a bigger screen, you're in luck: Woot has the Pixel 3a XL on sale for just $300.

Even being a budget phone, the 3a XL gives you the full Pixel experience, as noted in our review. You get the Pixel launcher, ambient display, and about two more years of updates. You also have access to Night Sight, and along with it, one of the best cameras available in the price range — the 3a's camera should crush any other $300 phone's camera, no problem. The phone also has a decent OLED display — rare in models of this price range — as well as a pretty good battery life for a budget phone. And on top of all that, you get a headphone jack!

If you're itching to try Android 11, but want something bigger than the 4a, or just don't want to spend the extra money, this is the deal for you. Grab the Pixel 3a XL in Just Black for only $300 at Woot.