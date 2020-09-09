OnePlus is preparing a novel take on its UI for Oxygen OS 11, and its first redesigned apps are already available for everyone to check out on the stable version of Android. The running theme of the overhauled applications is reachability, with OneUI-like big titles and gaps stretching to the top of the screen. That's no different for the new Notes app version 4.0, which has just celebrated its Early Access debut on the Play Store.
After installing the new version, you'll notice the brighter background and the bigger "Notes" header, and you'll see that the search bar and a new overflow menu button have been moved closer to your fingers. Once you start scrolling, the interface looks a lot more familiar as the top elements slide up to form a regular app bar. The new version also switches out the grid view for a list view, but you can still get it back via the overflow menu.
Above: OnePlus Notes v3.4 Below: OnePlus Notes v4.0
When you enter a note, the UI is even more in line with the older one. The typography and the icons are tweaked, but the layout almost remains the same — apart from the reminder button and the pin-to-top shortcut, which are now unnecessarily hidden in a new overflow menu. All over the app, the brown accent color makes way for a new yellow look.
If you have a recent OnePlus phone, you can get the new Notes app straight from the Play Store. It's also available on our sister site APK Mirror, where we've had the redesigned app since August 10.
