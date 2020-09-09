Samsung may have tainted its name forever with the bleepity bloops of Touchwiz, but these days the company's One UI skin is much more acceptable. One UI 2.5 is the latest major release of the Android skin, but Samsung has been testing the next iteration, One UI 3, in a pre-beta phase with developers, and with the release of Android 11 yesterday, it's now moving fully into beta testing with developers.

Samsung is currently rolling out the developer beta to partner developers in Korea, although other regions should follow shortly. In the beta phase, eligibility looks to be limited to developers who want to perform compatibility testing with specific service providers and select device models from the Galaxy S20 series (S20/S20+/S20 Ultra LTE/5G).

Samsung is inviting interested parties to apply to become partner developers. Much like Google's own beta program, Samsung's public beta will be open to many more users once the software is relatively stable. Customers in China, Germany, India, Poland, the Republic of Korea, the United Kingdom, and the United States will be able to enroll in the One UI Beta Program in the coming months. Samsung's policy when it comes to updates is improving. The company has beaten Google to the security patch game, and with the new Galaxy Note20 line, it's even matching the Pixel policy of three major Android upgrade cycles.