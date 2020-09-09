Since we're spending more of our lives' at home these days, it's a great time to double check your home entertainment setup and make sure it's everything you want it to be. If not, don't fret — Sony's 55" 4K Android TV with HDR and Dolby Atmos is currently discounted down to $698 on Amazon and $699 on Best Buy, a savings of about $100.

A TV isn't worth much without a good display, and Sony seems to have that covered. The 54.6" screen boasts 2160p resolution, HDR, and Dolby Vision for maximum clarity. If Google IO goes virtual again next year, I bet Sundar will look great on this panel. The narrow bezel design and voice remote make it clear this is a TV that belongs in 2020. In terms of connectivity, this Sony set includes 4 HDMI and 2 USB inputs.

This wouldn't be a premium TV without perks, and there's plenty to mention. Sony has a special gaming mode compatible with PlayStation that brings a smoother and more responsive experience. Since it's an Android TV device, it has all the latest Google-y goodness like integration with the Assistant and Nest products. Plus it works with Amazon Alexa and Apple Homekit too, in case you've escaped the Google ecosystem.

You can order the Sony 55" X800H TV from Best Buy for $699.99, or save a couple greenbacks by taking Amazon up on its $698 price. Either way, you'll save about a hundred bucks and gain an entertainment upgrade to boot.