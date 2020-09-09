Google's been on a roll adding AR experiences to Search this year, including tons of animals. It sounds like we can anticipate 27 more arrivals soon. That includes plenty of dog and cat breeds, but also more exotic animals like the hippo, fennec fox, and red panda, as well a the mythological unicorn.
The new animals originally landed last year, but they've exploded in popularity this year — probably as a result of the pandemic lockdown boredom, but at least partly from the wild popularity of Netflix's Tiger King series.
Some of the new animals you can look forward to. All images via 9toGoogle.
Today's news regarding the additions comes courtesy of 9to5Google, which was able to get its hands on some previews for all the new 3D animals coming to Search soon, as well as a full list of additions:
- Akita
- Beagle
- Border Collie
- Bulldog
- Cane Corso
- Chihuahua
- Coyote
- Dachshund
- Doberman
- Donkey
- Fennec fox
- German Shepherd
- Giraffe
- Hamster
- Hippo
- Kitten
- Milk cow
- Ox
- Pig
- Pitbull
- Ragdoll
- Red panda
- Siberian Husky
- Sphynx
- Unicorn
- Welsh Corgi
- Zebra
There's no precise schedule on when these new animals might appear in Google Search, but since details regarding the upcoming models have been spotted, we have to assume it's sometime in the near future.
- Source:
- 9to5Google
