When it comes to risks and bets, the share market is pretty much the place to be at the moment with its explosive growth detached from the macroeconomy and wild swings up and down for day traders to ride. If you're looking to keep track of business news, Google Finance is hoping to be your home with a new look and new features for people dipping their toes into trading.

Finance, which had a dedicated app until 2015, is getting a new look on the mobile and desktop web with more Material Design aspects like cards for stocks and more visual data right from the top.

In addition to the usual sort lists like active movers and big gainers and losers, users will be able to create their own watchlist — this will lead up to a broader return later this year of the portfolio tracking feature that Finance dropped in 2017, which will feature individual price changes and news items for included stocks.

Users can also add events like a company's earnings call or product launch right to their Google Calendar. Google is also putting in scroll-over/tappable definitions of common terms like "market cap" for the first-time investor.

Not everyone will see the new Google Finance at once, so as a value add for this story, here's a hot tip: you can click and drag between or tap and hold on two points of a price chart to look at the differential just for that specific period.