In late August, Google updated its list of devices that support ARCore with an addition of 28 new phones including Google's brand-new Pixel 4a, the LG Velvet 5G, Moto G8 Power Lite and G Pro, Vivo X50 and X50 Pro, and Samsung Galaxy A20, A20s, A30s, and Z Flip 5G, among a whole lot more. This time, the company's once again topped up the list with eight more.

Of course, most of these devices probably already had ARCore support, now it's just officially documented. For those not familiar, ARCore support allows for things like checking out Google's 3D Animal library in Search, though it's also required for Playground support.

The full list of new additions is just below:

Fujitsu F-51A

Google Pixel 4a

LG Q92

LG style3

LG Stylo 6

LG VELVET 5G

Motorola moto g⁸ power lite

Motorola moto g pro

Oppo A52

Oppo A72

Oppo A92

Oppo A92s

Oppo Reno3 A

realme X50 Pro

realme X50t 5G

Samsung Galaxy A20

Samsung Galaxy A20s

Samsung Galaxy A30s

Samsung Galaxy M31s

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5G

Sharp AQUOS R5G

Vivo iQOO 3 4G

Vivo X50

Vivo X50 Pro

Xiaomi Mi 9 Lite

Xiaomi Mi 10 Lite Zoom

Xiaomi Mi Note 10

Xiaomi Redmi K30 Pro

The last time Google actively updated the list to add new phones was all the way back in June, so it's been a while.