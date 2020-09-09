This story was originally published and last updated .
In late August, Google updated its list of devices that support ARCore with an addition of 28 new phones including Google's brand-new Pixel 4a, the LG Velvet 5G, Moto G8 Power Lite and G Pro, Vivo X50 and X50 Pro, and Samsung Galaxy A20, A20s, A30s, and Z Flip 5G, among a whole lot more. This time, the company's once again topped up the list with eight more.
Of course, most of these devices probably already had ARCore support, now it's just officially documented. For those not familiar, ARCore support allows for things like checking out Google's 3D Animal library in Search, though it's also required for Playground support.
The full list of new additions is just below:
- Fujitsu F-51A
- Google Pixel 4a
- LG Q92
- LG style3
- LG Stylo 6
- LG VELVET 5G
- Motorola moto g⁸ power lite
- Motorola moto g pro
- Oppo A52
- Oppo A72
- Oppo A92
- Oppo A92s
- Oppo Reno3 A
- realme X50 Pro
- realme X50t 5G
- Samsung Galaxy A20
- Samsung Galaxy A20s
- Samsung Galaxy A30s
- Samsung Galaxy M31s
- Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5G
- Sharp AQUOS R5G
- Vivo iQOO 3 4G
- Vivo X50
- Vivo X50 Pro
- Xiaomi Mi 9 Lite
- Xiaomi Mi 10 Lite Zoom
- Xiaomi Mi Note 10
- Xiaomi Redmi K30 Pro
The last time Google actively updated the list to add new phones was all the way back in June, so it's been a while.
Eight more phones
Eight new phones were added onto the list and all of them come from Vivo and its gaming spin-off iQOO.
- iQOO U1
- iQOO Z1x
- Vivo S7 5G
- Vivo X50 5G
- Vivo X50 Pro+
- Vivo Y51s
- Vivo Y70s
