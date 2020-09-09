Welcome to Wednesday, everyone. Today we have more than a few apps and game sales to share with everyone, along with a handful of standouts, such as Pixelbite's excellent top-down shooter Space Marshals. There's also a sale on Templar Battleforce RPG, a fantastic strategic role-playing game from Trese Brothers. We also have the enjoyable minimal puzzler Hexologic, which is a great title to wind down with at the end of the day. As always, I've highlighted all of the interesting titles in bold to make discovery easier. So without further ado, here are 18 temporarily free and 47 on-sale apps and games for the middle of the week.
Free
Apps
- Fry Words $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 9 hours
- Fry Words 2 $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 9 hours
- Math Flash Cards $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 9 hours
- Sight Words $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 9 hours
- Math Effect Full $3.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 1 day
- Body Fit Calculator $1.49 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
- Simple text widget - Text widget for android $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 days
- Video Enhancer Pro - Display photos vividly. $2.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 days
Games
- Kamikazee Dice Score Card $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 2 days
- Connect - colorful casual game $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 5 days
- Binary Fun™: Number System Pro $3.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
- Sudoku Ultimate PRO(No Ads)- Offline sudoku puzzle $2.49 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
- Tomb Hunter Pro $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
Icon packs & customization
- Planets Live Wallpaper Plus $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 3 days
- Cuticon Round - Icon Pack $1.49 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 days
- Hexanet White - Icon Pack $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 days
- Lines Square - White Icon Pack $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 days
- ReMix KWGT $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in ?
Sale
Apps
- Baby Sleep PRO 🍼 $2.99 -> $1.49; Sale ends in 1 day
- Mindroid 🧠 PRO Unlock $4.99 -> $2.49; Sale ends in 1 day
- Sleep as Android Unlock 💤 Sleep cycle smart alarm $9.99 -> $4.99; Sale ends in 1 day
- Twilight Pro Unlock $4.99 -> $2.49; Sale ends in 1 day
- Easy Expense Finance Manager $1.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 2 days
- EoEbooks $7.99 -> $3.99; Sale ends in 5 days
- Insect Identifier $4.99 -> $1.99; Sale ends in 5 days
- Back pain exercises (PRO) $2.99 -> $1.49; Sale ends in 6 days
- Music Pro Player $1.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- Rhythm Engineer $2.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- Advanced Sport Training Calendar $2.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
- Childhood diseases $2.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
- Complete Guide for Learning React 16+ [Pro] $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
- Complete Guide to Learn Angular Development [PRO] $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
- Complete Guide to Learn PHP Programming [PRO] $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
- Diseases Dictionary $2.99 -> $1.49; Sale ends in 7 days
- Drugs Dictionary $2.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
- Guide for Learning Python Programming [PRO] $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
- Learn Javascript Programming [PRO] - Complete Path $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
- Medical terms (OFFLINE) $2.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
- Vitamins and Minerals $2.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
Games
- Secret Files 3 $3.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 1 day
- Seven Mysteries $2.99 -> $1.49; Sale ends in 2 days
- CRAZY CHICKEN strikes back $3.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 3 days
- DRS Pro $8.99 -> $3.49; Sale ends in 4 days
- ColEm Deluxe - Complete ColecoVision Emulator $4.99 -> $2.99; Sale ends in 5 days
- Cooking Trip $2.99 -> $1.49; Sale ends in 5 days
- Full Pipe: Puzzle Adventure Premium Game $2.99 -> $1.99; Sale ends in 5 days
- Hot Guns $1.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 5 days
- Katy & Bob: Cake Café $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 5 days
- Vestigium $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 5 days
- Hexologic $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- Kids Music Classes: 10+ Music Instruments $3.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- Space Marshals $3.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- Templar Battleforce RPG $9.99 -> $4.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- The Angry Banana $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- Alice Beyond Wonderland $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
- Chess Coach Pro $9.49 -> $4.49; Sale ends in 7 days
- One Deck Dungeon $6.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
- Unwanted Gray $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
Icon packs & customization
- Juno Icon Pack - Rounded Square Icons $1.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 3 days
- AMETAL Analog Clock Widget $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 4 days
- AMETAL Dark Icon Pack $1.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 4 days
- AMETAL Dark Xperia Theme $2.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 4 days
- AMETAL Next Launcher 3D Theme $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 4 days
- Smart Launcher Theme AMETAL $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 4 days
- Sewing - Icon Pack $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
