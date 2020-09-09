Lost in yesterday's Android 11 hullabaloo was another bit of news: Security patches for Google's Pixel series were released together as part of the Android 11 update. This month's security-oriented fixes are more numerous than usual, with plenty of "high" and "critical" vulnerabilities included, so be sure to install the Android 11 update sooner rather than later.
Functional patch notes for this release are simply a repeat of Android 11-related features, though you can peruse the full list here. In short, Pixel owners can look forward to a new conversation notification section, bubble notifications, built-in screen recording, improved media controls, and plenty of privacy-related enhancements on top of some Pixel-specific features. For a deeper dive, you can take a look at our Android 11 series coverage and a (slightly outdated) roundup of features.
This month's release might seem later than usual, and it is. Normally, these releases happen on the first Monday of the month, but since the first Monday was Labor Day, this was all pushed back until the 8th. Humorously, Samsung is beating Google to release monthly patches these days.
Factory images and sideloadable OTAs for Android 11-based September patches are available now for Pixel devices. Build numbers and availability vary slightly based on carrier, region, and device. Curiously, they also indicate a build date for earlier this summer. Something similar happened with the first Pixel 4a images, so perhaps Google has changed how it's handling build numbers again going forward — the company has done it before.
