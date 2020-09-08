Samsung offered some decent trade-in values and a good amount of store credit with the launch of the Galaxy Note20 series, but if you'd rather have a good old discount, you're in luck. Amazon and B&H currently have the US unlocked models of the Note20 and Note20 Ultra for $799.99 and $1,099.99, respectively, representing a price drop of $200 for both.

In our long-term Note20 Ultra review, one of our main complaints was the price. Both phones offer great performance, a handy S Pen, decent cameras, and good battery life, but there's no way around it — both the $1,000 Note20 and the $1,300 Note20 Ultra are very expensive. At least this discount somewhat brings prices back to reality.

Amazon and B&H are both offering the same deal: $799.99 for the Note20 and $1,099.99 for the Note20 Ultra. These are the US unlocked 5G models with full warranties. Both retailers offer fast and free shipping, though it is worth noting that some of the colors are still marked as "coming soon" by B&H. See the links below to pick one up.