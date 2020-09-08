It can be hard to find a premium smart speaker at a decent price — oftentimes you'll be stuck spending more than you want to get the room-filling sound you're looking for. If you're on the hunt for a deal, Harman Kardon's Citation One smart speaker is on sale for just $90 at Best Buy.

In our review, we praised the Citation One's sound quality, pointing out the speaker's deep bass and clear highs. We also noted the device's sleek design, that, while not exactly innovative, should easily blend in with your chosen decor. With built-in Google Assistant support, the One will also incorporate well into your smart home setup. Setting up the device is as easy as downloading the Google Home app and following the on-screen instructions.

We even praised the One's $200 price point at launch — now, at less than half the price, it seems like a no-brainer if you're in the market for a premium smart speaker. If you're looking for rich sound quality and don't want to pay a premium price, head to Best Buy now and grab the Citation One in black or gray for just $90.