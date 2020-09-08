Updates used to be a sore talking point for Samsung, but that's no longer the case. The company recently committed to OS updates for three device generations, and it's been shooting out updates for its latest phones left and right. In the same vein, Samsung has just added some of its latest devices, including the Note20, Fold2, and Tab S7, to its security update schedule.
Without further ado, here are the changes:
New to Monthly: Galaxy Z Fold2, Galaxy Z Fold2 5G, Galaxy Note20, Galaxy Note20 5G, Galaxy Note20 Ultra, Galaxy Note20 Ultra 5G
New to Quarterly: Galaxy M51, Galaxy Tab A7, Galaxy Tab S7, Galaxy Tab S7+
Moving from Monthly to Quarterly: Galaxy S8 Active
Moving from Quarterly to Other Regular: Galaxy J2 Core, Galaxy Tab A 10.5 (2018), Galaxy Tab S4
Unsurprisingly, the Note20 and Z Fold2 line have been added to the monthly track. The newest Samsung tablets and the Galaxy M51 should receive updates every quarter. Lastly, some older devices have been downgraded; the Galaxy S8 Active is now receiving quarterly updates instead of monthly ones, and a few others have gone from quarterly to "other regular" (read: infrequent).
If you're curious what update track your Samsung device is on, you can check via Samsung's Mobile Security site, linked below.
- Source:
- Samsung
