PUBG Mobile was initially released on Android in 2018, and over the last two years, the game has seen many updates and improvements, but it still hasn't reached version 1.0. Well, this will all change on September 8th. PUBG Corporation has just announced that a slew of improvements are coming with the update to version 1.0 this September. This is so the game will offer a smoother experience for eSports. You see, PUBG Mobile World League and the World Championship are going to be combined this November into one event called PUBG Mobile Global Championship (absolutely nothing confusing about that), which will offer a $2-million prize pool.
PUBG Corporation has been kind enough to include a graphic that describes a few of the changes expected whenever version 1.0 lands this September. As you can see, the studio is claiming better performance as well as a smaller install size.
Beyond what's presented in the above graphic, it would also appear improvements are coming to characters and environments, with more realistic effects for shooting in the mix as well. Actions like sprinting, throwing, and parachuting will be improved too, and the game's lighting system and texture qualities are also getting an overhaul. It would also seem the UI is getting a rework. Sadly PUBG Corporation has nothing to show despite today's announcement. It focuses primarily on eSports, which is rather telling that a major overhaul for PUBG Mobile takes a backseat to announce Season Zero of the PMGC, which won't even start until November. Hell, it's still unknown if audiences will even be able to attend any of these planned PMGC events, thanks to COVID, but clearly, there's money to be made when promoting your own eSport events, and so this is the direction PUBG Corp. is headed with the update to v1.0.
While it's nice to hear PUBG Mobile should hopefully run better on a wider range of devices soon, the current focus on eSports couldn't make for more boring news. Last I looked, the game was still filled with cheaters and bots. While I hope the planned improvements alleviate some of these long-running issues, I still find it difficult to get enthused for a corporate-run eSports event that exists entirely to make the developer more money. Maybe if PUBG Corporation had actually focused on creating a quality game from the start, it wouldn't have needed to overhaul the title just to get it ready for competitive play? Just a thought.
So there you have it. PUBG Mobile version 1.0 should land on September 8th, and PMGC Season Zero will start sometime late November. If you'd like to prepare for the upcoming competition and its $2M prize-pool, you can grab the latest version of PUBG Mobile through the Play Store widget at the bottom of the page.
PUBG Mobile updated to v1.0, offering an improved experience across the board
Last month (August 2020), we learned that PUBG Corporation would finally hit the v1.0 milestone for PUBG Mobile and that this update would bring massive improvements to the title, such as a new UX, controls, and graphics. Well, the company has stayed true to its word and so the latest update for PUBG Mobile is officially available.
Starting today, players can visit New Erangel, which offers updates for the level's sky, land, water, and vegetation, all so that the map appears to be more realistic. Some buildings have been changed as well, along with resource points, which should make for fresh gameplay even if you've previously memorized the map. A few improvements have also come to Livik, so players can expect to find a new semi-automatic shotgun. Livik has also been rebalanced, and visual enhancements are in the mix as well.
If players choose to update the PUBG Mobile to version 1.0 between September 8 and September 13, they will earn 2,888 BP, 100 AG, and a Red Racecar Knight Backpack, so at least there is an incentive to check out today's update, which is nice to see.
Of course, since v1.0 requires approximately 1.8 GB of storage space for Android, it's clear this is a rather large update, which means I've only touched the surface of all of the included changes. So if you'd like to check out the Play Store changelog, I've pasted it below, but that's just a summary. The full details can be found on the official PUBG Mobile website, and it's quite a list.
WHAT'S NEW
NEW ERA
- Revamped the Quarry and Prison, rebuilt Mylta Power, upgraded building structures, and added new bunkers! Explore the new Erangel Mode!
NEW UX
Overhauled the user interface and interactive experiences to expand the player Space, enable smooth switching between lobbies, and ensure a fashionable style.
NEW TECHNOLOGY
Better graphics and smoother gameplay.
Embark on a new adventure now!
So there you have it. PUBG Mobile has finally reached version 1.0, and this update brings with it a plethora of changes and improvements. Those that install the update in the next week will earn a few rewards, but the changes to the game's graphics and UI are clearly the real draw. Of course, to say the v1.0 improvements have been a long time coming would be an understatement, but seeing that PUBG Corp. has finally polished PUBG Mobile, now seems to be the best time to jump in, though cheaters are still an issue even though inroads have been made on that front.
As always, you can grab the install for PUBG Mobile from the Play Store widget below, and for those in India, you can grab the APK right here (the OBB is needed, but if you've installed PUBG Mobile on your device at least once, the OBB files will automatically download).
