The completed version of Android 11 was released today, and it has already started rolling out to Pixel phones. OnePlus has been hard at work on its version of the update over the past few months, and now the first OxygenOS 11 Open Beta is available, complete with the revamped interface that was present on previous public builds.
"Now faster and smoother with new design elements that add a bit of boldness to stock Android," OnePlus wrote in a forum post, "we think the updated layout makes one-handed operation easier and more intuitive – and just gives you a better and more beautiful overall experience." We already went hands-on with the new design, which feels a bit like Samsung's One UI. There were some UX issues that needed to be worked out at the time, so let's hope OnePlus has been listening to feedback.
Beyond everything that Android 11 includes, like new APIs, changes to notifications, and updated permissions, OnePlus has introduced a few added features. There's a new tools box while in gaming mode, better accidental touch detection, an always-on display feature, and changes to Zen Mode. OnePlus has also finally adopted stock Android's easy toggle for dark mode. The full changelog is below.
System
- Fresh new UI visual design brings you more comfortable experience with various optimizations of details
- Brand new weather UI supports dynamic switches between sunrise and sunset. You can have day and night at your hand now
- Optimized the brightness bar display in status bar, enabling you to quickly adjust it by pulling down quick settings.
Game space
- Newly added gaming tools box for convenient switches of Fnatic mode, WeChat, QQ and Screen Recorder at one place (Enable it by swiping down from upper right/left corners of the screen in gaming mode)
- Newly added mis-touch preventionfeature. Enable it, swipe down from the top of the screen, click and the notification bar will pop out
Ambient display
- Added Always-on ambient Display function, custom Schedule / All day option included. Path: Settings – Display – Ambient Display.
- Added 10 new clock styles. Path: Settings – Customization – Clock Style
- Newly added Insight clock style, a joint creation with Parsons School of Design. It will change according to the phone usage data. ( To set: Settings>Customization>Clock Style)
Dark mode
- Added the shortcut key for Dark Mode, pull down the quick setting to enable.
- Supporting automatically turn on feature & customize time range. path: Settings – Display – Dark Mode – Turn on automatically – Automatically enable from sunset to sunrise / Custom time range.
Zen Mode
- Added 5 new themes (ocean, space, grassland, Zen space1,Zen space2), and more timing options.
- Included the Group feature in Zen Mode, now you can invite your friends and enable the Zen Mode together
Gallery
- Supporting Story function, automatically form weekly videos with photos and video in storage.
You can find more information and downloads at the source link below. The Open Betas are pre-production software, so you should only switch if you can handle your phone possibly breaking.
