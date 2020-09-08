We've already seen LG's different-for-the-sake-of-being-different Wing leaked in two videos, but LG has just published a video teaser for the highly unusual phone. It's slated to be unveiled September 14th.

LG has dubbed this the "Explorer Project," saying it's "both an initiative and a category and will include devices that deliver distinctive and yet unexplored usability experiences," whatever that means. It was allegedly created to attend to the "diverse usage needs of today's smartphone customers."

There are a few partners on board to somehow utilize the strange T-shaped display. Rave will apparently allow Wing users to more conveniently communicate and stream things at the same time. Ficto, an interactive streaming app, is aligning the global launch of its streaming service with Wing's launch. NAVER, a search engine known as "the Google of South Korea," is working on a Wing-optimized version of its Whale browser. Lastly, Tubi, an ad-supported streaming platform, is also said to be a partner.

The event will be streamed live on YouTube and Facebook on September 14th at 11pm Korea time, 10am Eastern time, and 7am Pacific time, less than two weeks away. It should be interesting to see what LG has in store.