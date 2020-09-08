Samsung unveiled the S20 Ultra earlier this year as the most premium offering in its S range of devices. Despite boasting big specs, it was tough to recommend at the MSRP of $1,400. We initially gave the S20 Ultra a 7/10 rating, but later lowered that to 6/10 due to the cost and mediocre camera performance. It's a lot more attractive right now, thanks to a top-rated eBay seller offering brand new, factory unlocked models for just $829.99.

One thing everyone can agree on is that the S20 Ultra is gorgeous to behold. Offered in Cosmic Black and Cosmic Grey, its sleek glass design complements the two colorways nicely. The screen is a 6.9" 120Hz OLED panel that is one of the best Samsung has ever put out on the market. This is a phone that looks like it deserves a high price tag.

Inside, it's pretty beefy, with 12GB of RAM, 128GB of storage, and a whopping 5,000mAh battery. There's a hybrid dual-sim design, so you can insert a single sim and a microSD card, or use two sims at once. The camera setup features a 108MP primary lens, 12MP ultra-wide, 48MP 4x telephoto, and 40MP selfie cam on the front.

This is a factory unlocked international device, so it won't work with 5G, CDMA carriers like Verizon, or Samsung Pay. That said, these are brand new devices and come with all original accessories in the original boxes for a pretty large discount. And hey, the S20 Ultra features S P A C E Z O O M! Be sure to check out our full review of the phone to make sure you get the complete picture before purchasing.