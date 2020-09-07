ScanWatch is the latest in a range of hybrid smartwatches from French health and fitness company Withings. First announced at CES back in January, ScanWatch is finally going on sale after some pandemic-induced delays. It's now received the CE marking in Europe that clinically validates the detection of atrial fibrillation (Afib) and overnight breathing disturbances. FDA approval and a US launch are expected later this year.

Similar to the Steel HR — which you may have seen with Nokia branding — ScanWatch features a traditional watch face and hands with a small PMOLED display for showing additional information such as steps and calories burned. It also does continuous heart-rate monitoring and can track various workout types. Like last year's Move ECG, ScanWatch can also take echocardiograms and measure oxygen saturation levels (Sp02) in just 30 seconds. It can also monitor sleep patterns, including whether or not breathing disturbances present a problem.

Durability is guaranteed by its sapphire glass and 316L stainless steel construction, while the digital crown allows for easy control of what's on the display. You can perform most functions without ever needing to delve into the Health Mate phone app. Swim-tracking is another nifty feature, and with 5ATM water resistance (50m) you don't need to worry about getting it wet.

ScanWatch comes in two different sizes, each with black or white color options, although they're all functionally identical. The 38mm models costs €279 (£249.95), while the 42mm version is slightly more at €299 (£279.95). They're both available right now from Withings.com, Amazon, and various other local retailers across Europe. I'm currently putting the ScanWatch through its paces, so watch out for our upcoming review.