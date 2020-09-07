Mobvoi is known on the market for its affordable smartwatches and buds. After releasing the second generation TicPods 2 Pro in January, the brand just announced an updated model that comes with a few additional features, especially independent pairing that now lets you use whichever bud you want without its counterpart.

The brand built upon its relatively recent pair of buds and enhanced them with a single paring technology, as well as new quick voice commands. Except for these changes, the new model is relatively similar to the previous version and therefore comes with the same hard plastic tips, TicMotion gesture recognition — in case you're willing to perform silly head nods in public to respond to a call, touch controls, and TicHear voice controls. The latter has been improved with the support of volume changes if you're willing to shout that at your buds.

The case design has also been updated, which now feels a little more premium, with the addition of a metal strip showing the product’s name on the top of the lid of the charging case.

The TicPods 2 Pro+ are available on Mobvoi.com and Amazon for $139.99, GBP £119.99, €139.99 in Navy and Ice colors.

Specs Voice Control TicHear™: Quick-Commands Gesture Control TicMotion™: Head gesture controls Controls Touch controls Independent connection Yes Quick pairing Yes In-ear detection Yes OTA updates Yes Qualcomm® aptX™ Audio Yes Chipset Qualcomm®QCC5121 Low latency Yes Connection Bluetooth 5.0 Sound unit 13 moving coil Microphone Dual-mic with noise cancellation Sensors Accelerometer and Gyroscope Water resistance IPX4 dust and waterproof rating Audio codecs APTX/AAC/SBC Charging USB-C Earbud battery capacity 30mAh Case battery capacity 390mAh Playback time 4 hours Battery life with case 20 hours Battery type Polymer lithium-ion battery Quick charge 5 minutes of charge for 1 hour of playtime Earbud weight 4.4g Earbud dimensions 16 x 17 x 40 mm Case dimensions 24 x 32 x 71 mm Case weight 29.5g Colors Navy and Ice

San Francisco, CA -- September 7, 2020 -- Mobvoi, a leading voice AI company, is launching the TicPods 2 Pro+ after the success of the original TicPods 2 Pro at CES earlier this year. The new TicPods feature an independent connection, so you can hear your music with only one earbud, have added two new Quick Commands, and come with an upgraded case design.

Independent connection

Mobvoi enabled the TicPods 2 Pro+ with independent connections to each earbud by Single Pairing technology updated from the latest Qualcomm ADK, which combines synchronization, selective data relay, role-swap / handover, and enhanced robustness for a class-leading truly wireless experience, it also brings Smart Role-swap / handover to balance the battery of two earbuds, to extend battery life when using both earbuds.

Mobvoi’s popular touch controls, giving users with the ability to interact with audio and control the volume by swiping up or down, summon their voice assistant or accept/reject a call, have also been improved. As a part of the new independent connection, each touch panel and volume slider on TicPods 2 Pro+ earbud can be used independently.

Quick Command 2.0: now with “volume up” and “volume down”

Powered by Mobvoi’s innovative in-house AI algorithms, Quick-Commands enables a hands-free experience with your incoming calls and audio. Originally launched on the TicPods 2 Pro, Quick-Commands cuts out the wake-up word to give you a very direct and natural way to interact with the device--users can interact with their audio by saying “play music”, “pause music”, “next song” and “previous song” or accept or reject incoming calls by saying “pick up” or “hang up”.

This new upgrade features two new Quick-Commands: “volume up” and “volume down”. These two new Quick-Commands complement the TicPods 2/2 Pro’s unique touch control panel: not only can you slide up or down to change the volume, but you can now say it as a Quick-Command.

More premium case design

Mobvoi decided to update the design to give the TicPods a more premium feeling. While keeping the wavy design, Mobvoi’s design team added a metal component to elegantly display the product’s name on the top of the lid of the charging case.