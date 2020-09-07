If you've seen our review of the Samsung Galaxy Note20 Ultra, you know it's slick. You also know it's expensive — a $1300 price tag can be a hard pill to swallow. Luckily, eBay seller sobeonline1 has listed the international, dual-SIM, 256 GB model of the Note20 Ultra for $930 — $370 off the price of the single-SIM, 128 GB US model.

The Note20 Ultra is truly hot stuff — we can't say it enough. It's big, beautiful, and pretty darn handy, with its updated S Pen. The phone also boasts an impressive 108 MP camera that shoots at up to 8k/24fps with 5x optical zoom. With twice the storage (and SIM slots) of the US version, this might be just the phone you're looking for.

There are a few downsides to consider regarding the international model. If you're hoping for 5G support, you'll be better off with the US model — the international version only supports 4G. This model also uses the Exynos chipset, as opposed to the Snapdragon 865+, and only has 8 GB of RAM, while the single-SIM phone totes 12 GB.

If you can stomach the downsides of the international model, you're still getting a heck of a phone for $370 less than you'd be paying for the US version. Grab the Samsung Galaxy Note20 Ultra in Mystic Bronze for just $930 at eBay.